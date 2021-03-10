HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) Short Interest Up 2,084.1% in February

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 854,000 shares, a growth of 2,084.1% from the February 11th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 3.38% of HighCape Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,146. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

