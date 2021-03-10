Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

