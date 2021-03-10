HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,202 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

NYSE SNOW opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.