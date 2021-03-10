HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

