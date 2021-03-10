HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $274.54.

