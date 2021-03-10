HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,634 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

Shares of FLT opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

