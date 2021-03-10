HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,546 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

