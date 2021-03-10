HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

