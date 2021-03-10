HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.