HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 409.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

