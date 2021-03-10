HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 279.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

