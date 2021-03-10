HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

