HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,667.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

