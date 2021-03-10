HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 285.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in American Financial Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

