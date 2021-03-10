HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

