HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

