HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after buying an additional 1,004,557 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 112,037 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $2,139,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

