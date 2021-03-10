HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.