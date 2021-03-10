HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $294.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

