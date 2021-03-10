HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 192,857 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

