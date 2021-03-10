HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Plains GP worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 373,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Plains GP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 565,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

PAGP opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

