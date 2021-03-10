HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Shares of BYLD opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

