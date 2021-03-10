HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

