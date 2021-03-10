Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Highwoods Properties worth $55,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

