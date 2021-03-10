Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Trading Up 8.2%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 183,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 221,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill International by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

