Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 17.50 Per Share

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HILS traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,334 ($17.43). 97,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,880. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 844 ($11.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,486 ($19.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.