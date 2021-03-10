Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44.60 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Hive has a market cap of $137.70 million and $44.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,993,930 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

