Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.35

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $141.48 million and approximately $43.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001100 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,104,778 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

