Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.02

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 20383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

