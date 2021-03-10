HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.59

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 3387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,031 shares of company stock worth $119,080 and sold 25,746 shares worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

