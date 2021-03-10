HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Capitalization Tops $3.44 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005326 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.44 million and $46,945.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.97 or 0.00503722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00529668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00076550 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.