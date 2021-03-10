Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.07. 438,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 363,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $455.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

