Honest Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $28,969.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.00493932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00531392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

