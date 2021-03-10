Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.44

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 105556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,451,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

