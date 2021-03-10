Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

