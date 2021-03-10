Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.88

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 48720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a market cap of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $857,204. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.