Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.91

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.91, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
