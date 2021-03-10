Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.91

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.91, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

