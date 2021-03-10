Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.