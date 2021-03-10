Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038932 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

