Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.12

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 36818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.