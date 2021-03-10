Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.12

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 36818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.