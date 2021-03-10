HSBC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 81,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average daily volume of 6,756 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 734.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

