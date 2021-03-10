HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.59.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $450.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

