HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HUBS stock opened at $421.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.