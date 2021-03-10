Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
NYSE:HPP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
