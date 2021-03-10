Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

