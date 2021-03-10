Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 161,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,276,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

