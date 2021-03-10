Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.17 ($33.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €34.28 ($40.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.64.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.