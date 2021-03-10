Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.17 ($33.15).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

BOSS stock opened at €34.28 ($40.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.64.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.