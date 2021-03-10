Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director Jorge S. Mesquita Purchases 375 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HUM traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,295. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.75 and a 200-day moving average of $406.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.