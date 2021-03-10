Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $11,521.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00053464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.57 or 0.00746787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.