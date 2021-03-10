Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0665 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and $79,730.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 57% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.