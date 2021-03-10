Humanscape Market Cap Achieves $33.99 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $33.99 million and approximately $162,689.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

